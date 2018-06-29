Chelsea might miss signing Matias Vecino

London, June 29: Chelsea were eyeing to make a move for 26-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino in the summer transfer window. But now it is seems that the Blues might miss out one of their top summer transfer target as Vecino is on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Inter Milan.
Vecino is on the top of the wishlist of Maurizio Sarri who could be the new manager of Chelsea. Vecino had a great 2017-18 season for Inter and it is going to be a big blow for the Blues if the midfielder agrees a contract extension with the Italians.
Vecino has played a vital role for Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2018 so far. They have kept a clean sheet in the group stage. Vecino has made 29 appearances for Inter Milan in Serie A, scoring three goals and assisting in two others.
Vecino's passing and ball control ability will keep him ahead of the others. Former Napoli manager Sarri has observed the Uruguayan very closely in Serie A. So, he is eager to bring this player to his new club - Chelsea FC.
But according to reports, Vecino has agreed to sign a new contract with Inter. Vecino has a contract with the Italian side till the end of the 2020-21 season. In the new contract it will be extended up to the summer of 2022. Probably, the wage hike from £1.7 million to £2.4 million is going to be the reason for the contract extension.
Vecino's agent Alessandro Lucci has several talks with the Inter management in recent days and it seems that they have reached to the verbal agreement of contract extension.
