Chelsea open negotiations with Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld

Bengaluru, October 19: Premier League champions Chelsea have reportedly begun negotiations over a potential transfer swoop for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld as he looks no closer to signing a new contract with Spurs.
The Belgian international has been one of the top defenders in the Premier League since he first impressed in a spell on loan at Southampton in 2014-15.
The former Ajax star has since shone for Tottenham, helping them become one of the meanest back lines in the Premier League and turning them into genuine title contenders for the last two seasons.
However, the contract negotiations between him and Spurs have stalled for a while now and Chelsea are looking to use the situation in their favour.
It is a public knowledge that Spurs offer much lower wage than their rivals and Daniel Levy must work on this policy if he wants to keep his star players like Alderweireld.
Chelsea could definitely do much better with more quality at the back, with Antonio Conte notably linked with some defensive purchases during the summer transfer window.
In the end, Antonio Rudiger was brought in while Andreas Christensen has been promoted to the first-team since returning from a two-year loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.
Alderweireld would be a major upgrade on both Rudiger or Christensen and could play a long-term role at the heart of the defence.
Gary Cahill is ageing and David Luiz also does not have too much football left. Chelsea need a leader at the back and Alderweireld, a proven Premier League defender could do wonder.
This would be a major blow for Tottenham, who also face reported interest from Manchester United in Harry Kane, according to the Sun, while Catalan publication Sport today claimed Barcelona are looking at Christian Eriksen.
Levy must ensure that he can keep their players financially happy or else they might lose their star players to rivals sooner rather than later.