Chelsea owner desperate to sign Real Madrid's Asensio

Bengaluru, April 15: Chelsea are looking to wrap up a huge signing this summer in the form of Marco Asensio of Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.
According to Spain's media house Don Balon, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is spearheading the move because he is determined to bring him to Stamford Bridge at any cost.
Abramovich has reportedly already begun work on a potential deal by sending representatives to discuss a switch with the 21-year-old.
Asensio is under contract at the Bernabeu until the summer of 2023 after putting pen to paper on an extension last year.
Despite emerging as one of Real Madrid’s hottest prospects, Asensio’s progress has stalled in recent months as he is not a regular in the first-team of Zidane.
He has chipped in with 10 goals and four assists in 44 appearances this campaign but has hit the back of the net just three times since mid-November.
According to Don Balon, Alvaro Morata has talked up Asensio’s potential to Chelsea chiefs. The Spaniard played alongside Asensio at Real Madrid before heading to Chelsea last summer.
The Spain international previously attempted to quash talk of a move away from the Bernbaeu.
Speaking in February, he said: "I always try with everything I have left.
"To reach the biggest club in the world where there are millions of fans and a lot of pressure was a brutal change.
“My debut was in a final. I was not nervous, I scored a goal and I won my first title.
"In all my debuts I've always been able to score goals and I have come to Madrid to stay and score many goals."
Real Madrid rate the Spanish youngster very highly but they cannot promise him regular playing time and that is what Chelsea are looking to capitalize on as they look to revamp their squad after a poor campaign in the Premier League.
Eden Hazard is still linked with a move to Real Madrid and we might see Asensio and the Belgian superstar switching sides.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.