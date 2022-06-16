Football
Chelsea Premier League Fixtures 2022/23: Lampard's Everton and Conte's Spurs offer early tests for Tuchel

By John Skilbeck

London, June 16: Chelsea face eye-catching early tests in the new Premier League season as Frank Lampard and Antonio Conte await them on the first two weekends.

The first game comes away to Blues record scorer Lampard's Everton side, who narrowly avoided relegation in the 2021-22 campaign, helped by a May 1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

After that August 6 clash, former Chelsea boss Conte will bring his Tottenham side to Stamford Bridge on the second weekend of the new term.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel will pit his wits against Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on September 17, with Chelsea having home advantage for that game. Klopp's Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in both domestic cup finals last season.

Chelsea face Manchester United at home on October 22, while their first league meeting of the season with Manchester City is pencilled in for January 2 at Stamford Bridge.

Should Chelsea mount a title challenge, then their clash with City at the Etihad Stadium on the penultimate weekend could be pivotal to their hopes, while Tuchel's team round off their campaign on May 28 against Newcastle United.

Chelsea 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full:

Date Opponents (home or away)
06/08/2022 Everton (a)
13/08/2022 Tottenham (h)
20/08/2022 Leeds United (a)
27/08/2022 Leicester City (h)
31/08/2022 Southampton (a)
03/09/2022 West Ham (h)
10/09/2022 Fulham (a)
17/09/2022 Liverpool (h)
01/10/2022 Crystal Palace (a)
08/10/2022 Wolves (h)
15/10/2022 Aston Villa (a)
18/10/2022 Brentford (a)
22/10/2022 Manchester United (h)
29/10/2022 Brighton (a)
05/11/2022 Arsenal (h)
12/11/2022 Newcastle United (a)
26/12/2022 Bournemouth (h)
31/12/2022 Nottingham Forest (a)
02/01/2023 Manchester City (h)
14/01/2023 Crystal Palace (h)
21/01/2023 Liverpool (a)
04/02/2023 Fulham (h)
11/02/2023 West Ham (a)
18/02/2023 Southampton (h)
25/02/2023 Tottenham (a)
04/03/2023 Leeds United (h)
11/03/2023 Leicester City (a)
18/03/2023 Everton (h)
01/04/2023 Aston Villa (h)
08/04/2023 Wolves (a)
15/04/2023 Brighton (h)
22/04/2023 Manchester United (a)
26/04/2023 Brentford (h)
29/04/2023 Arsenal (a)
06/05/2023 Bournemouth (a)
13/05/2023 Nottingham Forest (h)
20/05/2023 Manchester City (a)
28/05/2023 Newcastle United (h)
Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 13:30 [IST]
