Chelsea Premier League Fixtures 2022/23: Lampard's Everton and Conte's Spurs offer early tests for Tuchel

London, June 16: Chelsea face eye-catching early tests in the new Premier League season as Frank Lampard and Antonio Conte await them on the first two weekends.
The first game comes away to Blues record scorer Lampard's Everton side, who narrowly avoided relegation in the 2021-22 campaign, helped by a May 1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park.
After that August 6 clash, former Chelsea boss Conte will bring his Tottenham side to Stamford Bridge on the second weekend of the new term.
Head coach Thomas Tuchel will pit his wits against Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on September 17, with Chelsea having home advantage for that game. Klopp's Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in both domestic cup finals last season.
Chelsea face Manchester United at home on October 22, while their first league meeting of the season with Manchester City is pencilled in for January 2 at Stamford Bridge.
Should Chelsea mount a title challenge, then their clash with City at the Etihad Stadium on the penultimate weekend could be pivotal to their hopes, while Tuchel's team round off their campaign on May 28 against Newcastle United.
Historic! https://t.co/guM9KBgzPm pic.twitter.com/87etBBE8q3— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 14, 2022
Chelsea 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full:
|Date
|Opponents (home or away)
|06/08/2022
|Everton (a)
|13/08/2022
|Tottenham (h)
|20/08/2022
|Leeds United (a)
|27/08/2022
|Leicester City (h)
|31/08/2022
|Southampton (a)
|03/09/2022
|West Ham (h)
|10/09/2022
|Fulham (a)
|17/09/2022
|Liverpool (h)
|01/10/2022
|Crystal Palace (a)
|08/10/2022
|Wolves (h)
|15/10/2022
|Aston Villa (a)
|18/10/2022
|Brentford (a)
|22/10/2022
|Manchester United (h)
|29/10/2022
|Brighton (a)
|05/11/2022
|Arsenal (h)
|12/11/2022
|Newcastle United (a)
|26/12/2022
|Bournemouth (h)
|31/12/2022
|Nottingham Forest (a)
|02/01/2023
|Manchester City (h)
|14/01/2023
|Crystal Palace (h)
|21/01/2023
|Liverpool (a)
|04/02/2023
|Fulham (h)
|11/02/2023
|West Ham (a)
|18/02/2023
|Southampton (h)
|25/02/2023
|Tottenham (a)
|04/03/2023
|Leeds United (h)
|11/03/2023
|Leicester City (a)
|18/03/2023
|Everton (h)
|01/04/2023
|Aston Villa (h)
|08/04/2023
|Wolves (a)
|15/04/2023
|Brighton (h)
|22/04/2023
|Manchester United (a)
|26/04/2023
|Brentford (h)
|29/04/2023
|Arsenal (a)
|06/05/2023
|Bournemouth (a)
|13/05/2023
|Nottingham Forest (h)
|20/05/2023
|Manchester City (a)
|28/05/2023
|Newcastle United (h)