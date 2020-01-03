Chelsea ready to offer Giroud in bid to sign £80m rated Zaha

Bengaluru, January 3: Crystal Palace have asked Chelsea to include one of their striker if they wish to land Wilfried Zaha in January, according to the Daily Express.
Frank Lampard has reportedly identified the Ivory Coast attacker as one of his options after the Blues’ transfer ban was reduced in December.
Zaha is also believed to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge. The winger was desperate to leave Selhurst Park earlier in summer but moves to Everton and Arsenal failed to develop.
Now as the Blues manager Lampard is keen to land a creative attacker in the January window, the west London side are now ready to step up their interest in Palace attacker.
However, Palace's reported £80m price tag still seems to be a stumbling block and hence Hodgson has reportedly asked for a forward from Chelsea to be included in a deal to lower the asking fee.
The Eagles have been in search of a proven Premier League striker, and the Blues could give them just that, in the form of former Arsenal man Olivier Giroud.
Should Lampard agree on the move?
Although Lampard has denied to talk about the rumour openly, this could turn out to be a good piece of business by the Blues. Giroud's time at the Stamford Bridge looks to be over and involving him in a deal to get Zaha would somehow help in lower the asking price for the Ivorian.
With average performance and ageing factor, as well as Giroud being out of contract at the end of the campaign, Chelsea would also look to cash in on him. It would be a good deal for the French forward as well as at Palace, where he surely would get the nod in the starting eleven regularly.
On the other hand, Zaha also could be an essential addition in Lampard's campaign this term. Chelsea despite having plenty of options in the left wing with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic both capable of playing there, but still lack experience and consistency.
And Zaha too has not had a big impact this season either but with Lampard more reliant on playing direct and attacking football, the former Manchester United winger's flair and skill could come handy to him.
Chelsea's other target in the January transfer window is understood to be Borussia Dortmund's, Jadon Sancho. But getting him in the mid-season looks quite unlikely.