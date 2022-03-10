Chelsea sale put on hold as UK government freezes Abramovich's assets

Bengaluru, March 10: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is one of the seven Russian oligarchs whose names have been added to a list of sanctions by the United Kingdom government, literally putting the sale of the Premier League club on hold.
The others added to the list were Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil group Rosneftis Oleg Deripaska, who has stakes in En+ Group, Dmitri Lebedev, chairman of Bank Rossiya, Alexei Miller, the chief executive of energy company Gazprom, and Nikolai Tokarev, the president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft and Andrey Kostin, Chairman of VTB bank
Abramovich has had his assets frozen and cannot pursue his bid to sell the Blues, with the decision made in the wake of Russia's ongoing invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Roman Abramovich confirms decision to sell Chelsea
Chelsea have been granted a special sporting licence to be able to continue trading as a football club, but measures have been placed upon the club including a ban on selling tickets, with only season-ticket holders permitted to attend matches.
"There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's vicious assault on Ukraine," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
A statement from the UK government added: "Given the significant impact that today's sanctions would have on Chelsea Football Club and the potential knock-on effects of this, the government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.
"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football-related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs.
"This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions.
"The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."
There have been growing calls from British lawmakers for action to be taken against Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs, with criticism that Johnson's government was not moving fast enough compared to the European Union and the United States.
Abramovich had purchased the club in 2003 and has bankrolled a period of significant success at Stamford Bridge From their five Premier Leagues and two Champions Leagues, plus the recent Club World Cup triumph, the Blues have won it all under the Russian billionaire.
Chelsea clinch maiden FIFA Club World Cup
But amid mounting political pressure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich waa forced to sell Chelsea for the first time, which now has been put on hold.
It may be recalled that the Russian billionaire had anounced on February 26, a day before the Blues' EFL Cup final loss to Liverpool, that he is taking a step back from his duties as owner.
The Russian had admitted it at that time that it was an incredibly decision to make. "Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club."
