Chelsea set to end Raphinha pursuit - Three potential alternatives

Bengaluru, July 4: Chelsea face being forced into a transfer revision as Barcelona reportedly close in on their prime summer target, Leeds United winger Raphinha.
The
Brazilian
attacker
is
a
subject
of
transfer
interest
from
various
clubs.
At
first,
London
rival
Arsenal
were
believed
to
be
leading
the
race
for
him.
However,
Chelsea
made
things
complicated
with
a
new
proposal
to
Leeds.
But Barcelona reportedly have now swooped to snatch the Leeds winger from their grasp. The La Liga giants reportedly took firm control of the race after agreeing to a £60m deal with Leeds. Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue either. As a result, Chelsea reportedly have now stopped the Brazilian's pursuit and exploring the market to seek out alternative options.
Here are the potential three options Thomas Tuchel could look into:
1. Maxwel Cornet
Chelsea reportedly have enquired about the Burnely attacker who is entitled to leave the side after their relegation last season. The Ivorian impressed at Burnley the last term where he recorded nine goals and one assist in 26 Premier League matches.
His turn of speed, versatility in playing everywhere across the frontline, and finishing ability could make him a good option for the Blues. Moreover, with the player reportedly available for as little as £17.5m, his signing could be a steal.
2.
Serge
Gnabry
The Bayern Munich star could be a great option for the Blues as well who could leave the side this summer. The German winger is currently in a contract standoff with the Bundesliga winners and if a resolute can't be reached, he is likely to be sold.
Bayern
could
sell
him
for
around
£35m
with
his
contract
set
to
end
in
a
year.
Several
sides
reportedly
are
keeping
a
close
eye
on
the
situation
and
it
would
be
wise
for
Chelsea
also
to
join
in.
Gnabry
ability
to
play
on
both
wings
as
well
as
down
the
middle
makes
him
the
perfect
option
for
Tuchel's
current
set-up.
3. Paulo Dybala
The 28-year-old is available for a Bosman transfer after his contract with Juventus expired on June 30. The Argentine has been an absolute superstar for the Old Lady for the last few years. He may not be a like-to-like replacement for the Brazilian winger, however, his quality and availability on a free transfer could make him an option worth considering for Chelsea.