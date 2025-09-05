Sports Bulletin For Sep 5: From New Base Price For India Jersey Sponsor To Chinnaswasmy To Host First Match Since Stampede

Chelsea Secures Alyssa Thompson With Record Transfer Fee From Angel City

Chelsea have secured Alyssa Thompson from Angel City, reportedly for a club record fee. The Blues are believed to have paid £1 million ($1.4 million) for the striker, who has committed to a five-year deal with the Women's Super League champions. Thompson is the third player this transfer window to join a WSL club for £1 million, following Olivia Smith's move to Arsenal and Grace Geyoro's switch to London City Lionesses.

Thompson, aged 20, made 69 appearances for Angel City across all competitions, scoring 15 goals in total. Her most prolific season was in 2025 when she netted six times in 16 matches. "Chelsea is such an amazing club, one of the best in the world," Thompson expressed.

In 2023, Thompson made history by becoming the youngest player and first high schooler drafted into the NWSL as the first overall pick. She has also represented the United States on 22 occasions since her senior debut at age 17 against England in October 2022.

Thompson's arrival offers Sonia Bompastor's team an additional attacking option after Mayra Ramirez was sidelined until next year due to hamstring surgery. Meanwhile, Chelsea received a boost with Sam Kerr available for their WSL opener against Manchester City after recovering from a serious knee injury.

"Being able to play with players that are the best in the world is an amazing opportunity at such a young age," Thompson stated. She aims to learn and grow within Chelsea's environment, which she considers ideal for her development.