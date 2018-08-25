Chelsea star Gary Cahill granted permission to talk to Champions League club

London, Aug 25: Chelsea have reportedly given Galatasaray the green light to speak with their English international defender Gary Cahill about a move.
Turkish outlet Fotomac report that the Turkish club's president has met with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia regarding a move about Cahill.
The 32-year-old could now open talks with Galatasaray as he looks to get himself back on the pitch.
The England international centre-back has been left out of Maurizio Sarri's first two 18-man Premier League squads.
Cahill's contract expires at the end of this season and he is unlikely to be offered a new one by the Blues.
Sarri has picked David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger in his back-four for the wins over Huddersfield and Arsenal.
They also have Denmark international Andreas Christensen ready to step in and several other centre-backs out on loan.
Cahill faced stiff competition for his place in the team last season under Antonio Conte. Rudiger was preferred for Chelsea's most important games such as the UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Barcelona.
However, the Englishman did feature in the FA Cup final in May. He captained the side as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.
Galatasaray are looking at Cahill after missing out on Jason Denayer.
The Belgian was expected to complete a transfer to the Istanbul club but instead joined Lyon from Manchester City.
Cahill could be the reigning Turkish champions' second signing from England this window after they brought in Nigerian youngster Henry Onyekuru on loan from Everton.
It remains to be seen if Cahill is interested in leaving the club he joined in 2012 from Bolton Wanderers. Galatasaray would certainly provide a fresh challenge and could also offer Champions League football.