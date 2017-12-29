Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois offers himself to Real Madrid

London, Dec 29: Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid.
Writing in AS, Guillem Balague claims the goalkeeper wants to leave Chelsea and has already offered his services to Zinedine Zidane.
The Belgian has less than 18 months to run on his current Blues deal but apparently wants to return to the Spanish capital after spending three years at Atletico Madrid.
The 25-year-old’s partner and children already live in the city, and Courtois is said to “dream” of going back “home” after four seasons in London.
Chelsea is believed to be keen on a renewal, with Balague adding that they are prepared to make Courtois the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football.
However, Antonio Conte is allegedly aware of the Belgian’s desire to leave and would be prepared to sell him next summer for a mega-money fee.
Chelsea have shown they are happy to offload important players for the right price in recent seasons.
And Conte is reportedly lining up Sevilla’s Sergio Rico as Courtois’ replacement, with Atletico’s Jan Oblak also on his radar.
Real Madrid are however believed to be interested in Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Revuelta more than the likes of Courtois and their long-term de Gea as they could land the Spaniard on a much lesser fee and they rate him equally well as the two Premier League star keepers.
Meanwhile, the Blues could also move for the latter’s team-mate Yannick Carrasco.
The winger is believed to have been transfer-listed by Diego Simeone, with Vitolo and Diego Costa both moving to the Wanda Metropolitano next month.
Meanwhile, there is also plenty of suggestions that Conte might not stay at Chelsea beyond this season which is why Chelsea's transfer plans are getting complicated.