Courtois wants Chelsea to spend like Manchester City

Bengaluru, May 21: Chelsea finished their below par season with FA Cup glory but the Blues are likely to have a tough summer ahead of the next season with a few of their star players seemingly unhappy at the club.
Chelsea's star Belgians Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have been speculated to leave the club often and it is believed that the later is strongly considering his future.
The 26-year-old has been stalling on a new contract at Stamford Bridge for quite some time now and has just one year left in his contract.
It was believed that he is eager to join Real Madrid next season on a free transfer which is why he does not want to sign a new deal.
However, now it has emerged that the Belgian wants Chelsea to spend like Premier League champions Manchester City and has warned them that he will leave if they do not do that.
The Belgian believes the Blues have to dig deep to have any chance of a title challenge next term.
Speaking after Chelsea's FA Cup final win over Manchester United, he said: “We’ll see after the World Cup whether I am a Chelsea player for next year.
“You see how Manchester City and Manchester United are spending and working.
“If we want to aim for the top, we should do the same – obviously within the limits of what’s possible.
“We’ll see what’s going on and I am sure the board will do what needs to be done.”
Courtois is out of contract next summer and is on the radar of Real Madrid.
A move back to the Spanish capital looks the ideal solution for Courtois who spent three years with Atletico Madrid on loan from Chelsea.
He is a regular visitor to Madrid where his former partner Marta Dominguez lives with his young son, Nicolas, and daughter, Adriana.
In February Courtois said: “If Real are really interested, then my personal situation would be key, yes. The family aspect, it is priceless.”
Courtois' making his unhappiness known in public with Chelsea's ambition and intent will be a major blow to Chelsea and they must work on it this summer.
It will be a busy summer for the Blues but first they will have to consider the future of Antonio Conte whose future looked bleak at the club until FA Cup glory.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.