Chelsea search for new technical director, two former players named in the shortlist

London, Aug 17: Chelsea are looking to step up their pursuit of a new technical director to replace the departed Michael Emenalo and have identified two former players for that role, according to reports.
Emenalo left Chelsea last November for Monaco and the club are yet to replace him. In his absence, director Marina Granovskaia has been taking on his key responsibilities. She has overseen the club’s incoming and outgoing transfers in the last two windows.
It was understood that the club were to name a replacement this term however after Conte's departure, they chose to prioritise the installation of a new head coach first.
However, it is now understood that the club considers it is high time to put away some responsibilities of her shoulder after Sarri's appointment and they have now reportedly turned their attention back to fill the vacant role.
But it is expected that the Blues will only venture into the market once the European and Football League loan window deadline passes to consider all the options and they are not in a hurry to make a decision.
The new technical director role is expected to work as a go-between between the academy, first-team and hierarchy plus searching for new talents just like Emenalo's previous position and the final verdict of transfers and contract negotiations are set to remain in the hands of Granovskaia.
Dan Ashworth, Monchi and Michael Ballack among targets (Guardian)
Two former Chelsea players name have since been surfacing in the air with both Juliano Belletti and Michael Ballack in the frame for the post. But apart from them, the club is said to be also looking at high profile technical directors like AS Roma's Monchi and technical director at the FA Dan Ashworth etc.
It is also understood that new boss Sarri has also green signalled the move but has recommended a candidate who can speak Italian. Although he is keen to work closely with whoever the club decide to appoint.
Apart from Chelsea, their Premier League rivals Manchester United are too said to be searching for a director of a football role and reportedly has shortlisted the likes of RB Leipzig's Paul Mitchell, Roma's Monchi, technical director at the FA Dan Ashworth and former United and Ajax player Van Der Sar.