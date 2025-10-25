Football Chelsea Concedes Late Goal In Dramatic Defeat Against Sunderland, Says Trevoh Chalobah Trevoh Chalobah expressed disappointment after Chelsea's late defeat to Sunderland. The team missed crucial chances and must learn from this setback as they aim for improvement in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Chelsea's recent match against Sunderland ended in a dramatic loss, leaving Trevoh Chalobah reflecting on the team's lapse in concentration. Despite leading at one point, Chelsea allowed Sunderland to snatch victory with a late goal. This defeat prevented Chelsea from climbing to second place in the Premier League standings.

Chalobah expressed his disappointment, acknowledging that Chelsea had several chances but failed to capitalise. "It is a difficult one. They came to disrupt our game," he told Sky Sports. He emphasised the need for the team to learn from this experience, especially given their busy schedule with Champions League commitments.

Sunderland's win marked their joint-best start to a Premier League season after nine games, now sitting second in the table with 17 points. The Black Cats have also maintained an impressive unbeaten streak in their last 14 away league matches in London, showcasing their resilience and consistency.

Chemsdine Talbi, who scored the decisive goal, highlighted Sunderland's strong team spirit and determination. "We are Sunderland, we have a great team with great players," Talbi said. He remained cautious about future prospects but expressed confidence in having a successful season.

Wilson Isidor echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of maintaining focus throughout the season. "We are not second; it is not the end of the season," Isidor added. He pointed out that despite being perceived as a young team, they possess significant character and belief.

Enzo Maresca's side has now dropped six points from winning positions this season, more than any other Premier League team. Chalobah noted that everyone felt the sting of this loss in the dressing room, particularly because of Chelsea's strong record at Stamford Bridge.

The match saw Alejandro Garnacho initially put Chelsea ahead before Wilson Isidor equalised for Sunderland. As Chelsea dominated at 1-1, Sunderland seemed content with a draw until Talbi's late strike secured all three points for them.

Despite the setback, Chalobah remains optimistic about future fixtures and insists that these are the games they want to play in without using fatigue as an excuse. The team aims to bounce back and improve upon their performance moving forward.