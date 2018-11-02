Chelsea target former Liverpool wonderkid Suso

Bengaluru, November 2: Premier League giants Chelsea have kick-started their attempts to bring former Liverpool winger Suso to Stamford Bridge, according to reports in Italy.
The 24-year-old has been in fine form for AC Milan this season, scoring four goals and contributing seven assists in 10 Serie A outings for the Rossoneri.
Such displays have not gone unnoticed and Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is keen on bringing the Spain international back to the Premier League as per the Italian media.
Milan are vulnerable to losing Suso for a cut-price with his release clause currently stands at just £34million for foreign clubs.
Reports in August stated that the former Genoa and Almeria loanee wanted to extend his contract, which runs until 2022, by another 12 months which would allow Milan the opportunity to alter or remove the clause.
The Italian giants are conscious of the spending power of Premier League clubs and worried they could lose one of their star performers.
Despite enjoying an unbeaten start to the campaign which sees them only two points behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the table, Chelsea could yet still use the January transfer window to improve their squad.
However, speculation has centred around the possible addition of a defender to assist in shoring up their back line.
In addition, Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek and Juventus' Daniele Rugani, who was linked with Chelsea in dispatches last summer, are both understood to be on Sarri's radar.
After moving to Anfield in 2010 as a 17-year-old, Suso made his debut two years later in the Europa League against Young Boys but failed to prove himself as a regular in the Reds first team under Brenden Rodgers.
However, he has made a name for himself now and is a wanted man all across Europe and he could definitely love the idea of moving back to the Premier League where he has a lot to prove.