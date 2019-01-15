Chelsea target former Roma star Leandro Paredes

Bengaluru, January 15: Premier League giants Chelsea have offered £26.8million for Zenit star Leandro Paredes in their desperate search to replace Cesc Fabregas, according to reports.
Argentine midfield star Paredes has become the "most likely" arrival at Stamford Bridge during this window as per reports in England.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has made it clear he needs a back-up for Jorginho as soon as possible following Fabregas' switch to Monaco.
Sarri's former Napoli charge Jorginho is absolutely crucial to 'Sarri-ball' and Chelsea need like-for-like cover for the Italian urgently.
Sarri said after the 2-1 win over Newcastle last weekend: "Today Jorginho was in trouble. On the bench we didn't have a player for that position, so we need (one)."
Paredes, who is out of contract in 2021, has previously spoken of his desire to return to boyhood club Boca Juniors. However, Chelsea are determined to change his mind with a four-and-a-half year contract worth £80,000 a week and have reportedly already agreed terms.
But Zenit are known for their tough attitude in selling their star players and convincing them might not be easy.
The Russian giants signed Paredes, who has been their best player so far this season, from Roma for £24m in 2017. Just a £2.8m profit on a player who has improved so much would not represent a significant return on their investment.
Paredes has earned nine caps for Argentina and is known in Russia for his all-round ability and pin-point passing. He is similar in style to Jorginho with better defensive abilities and with him on board, the Blues will surely have a much stronger midfield.
Chelsea have also been linked with Cagliari's Nicolo Barella and are said to have lodged a £45m bid after already splashing £58m on Christian Pulisic.