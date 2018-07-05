Chelsea target Kasper Schmeichel as replacement for Thibaut Courtois

London, July 5: Chelsea are eyeing to make a move for the Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in this summer transfer window. The Blues are desperate to sign an experienced goalkeeper as the future of Thibaut Courtois is not certain at Stamford Bridge.
Courtois’ contract will expire after the completion of the 2018-19 season. The club management had several talks with Coutrois for the renewal of his contract. But the Belgian star has not agreed to a new contract with his family still in Madrid.
Schmeichel will be a good choice for them. The 31-year-old has huge experience of playing in the Premier League as he has been an integral part of the Leicester City's triumph in the 2015-16 season.
Tough to take. Gutted beyond words but so proud of this team! ❤️🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/VuwEwBOqsY— Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) July 1, 2018
Schmeichel was also in good form in the World Cup in Russia. The Danish goalkeeper has saved the penalty kick of Luka Modric in the round of 16 clash against Croatia. He also saved two penalties in the tie-breaker in that match.
Many top European clubs are considering to make a move for Schmeichel after his great performance in the World Cup. Along with Chelsea, Serie A side AS Roma are also eyeing Schmeichel.
Roma’s Goalkeeper Allison is also linked with a move to some top European clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona. Schmeichel has the contract with the Leicester City till the end of the 2021-22 season. At this stage of his career, Schmeichel will surely be happy to go to a top European club to win some trophies. Leicester City will take any offer around £30 million for Schmeichel to let him go to a new club.
