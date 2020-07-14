Chelsea to sell midfield dynamo, three potential destinations

Bengaluru, July 14: If reports in England are to be believed, Chelsea are looking to cash in on N'Golo Kante this summer but only for the right price. The Frenchman is regarded as one of the best in the world in his role and earlier this season was hailed as 'untouchable' by Lampard when speculations started regarding the future of the World Cup winner.
However, it is now believed that Lampard is growing frustrated with the midfielder's lack of fitness and could be tempted to sell him this summer. From the financial point of view, it makes sense for the Blues to cash in on the 29-year-old when the price is high as his value will only decrease as gets older and probably more dramatically unless he improves his fitness levels.
If a player of Kante's calibre is made available, it is bound to generate a lot of interest despite his struggle with injuries. Here, we will discuss three potential destinations for the World Cup winner if Chelsea indeed look to sell him.
1. Inter Milan
Antonio Conte is now in charge of Inter Milan and would certainly explore the opportunity to reunite with the dynamic midfielder. Inter have been exceptionally active in the transfer market since Conte moved to the club and the Italian maestro usually does everything in his powers to get the players he favours. Kante was signed by Chelsea by none other than Conte and it was arguably the transfer that won the Blues the Premier League title in 2016-17.
Inter looked on course to challenge the monopoly of Juventus in Serie A at the start of the season but it did not last long. With the signing of someone like Kante, Inter would be much stronger and it would definitely take them a bit closer to Juventus. Also, Kante might find it easier to keep up his fitness levels in a league like Serie A.
2. Paris Saint-Germain
When we talk about potential destinations of any world-class footballer, the name of PSG comes up automatically. In recent years, the French giants have been trying everything in their powers to assemble the best squad in world football that could see them dominate European football. The French capital club is desperately looking to win their first-ever Champions League title after establishing themselves as the dominating force in French football.
Kante has been long admired at Parc des Princes and if Kante does want to move back to his homeland, PSG would be am automatic choice as no other club in France can either afford his transfer fee or his massive wages. Also, the French giants would do with a world-class player in midfield alongside Marco Verratti and there are not many better options than Kante.
3. Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane is known to be a huge admirer of his compatriot Kante and Real Madrid would certainly love to have the Frenchman in the middle of the park. Luka Modric seems to be past his peak while Toni Kroos has also been off-colour this season which has created a big void in the Real Madrid midfield.
Although, Federico Valverde has been excellent for Los Blancos he is still very young and has to undergo a lot of development. Kante would be a welcome addition to Real Madrid and with him and Casemiro in the side, the Spanish giants would have much more industry and tenacity in the middle of the park. Also, Kante would be a typical Real Madrid kind of signing as he certainly qualifies as a Galactico.