Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

By
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell (right) faces his former side Leicester City in the FA Cup final
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell (right) faces his former side Leicester City in the FA Cup final

Bengaluru, May 14: Chelsea FC and Leicseter City lock horns in the FA Cup Final 2021 at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (May 15).

While eight-time winners Chelsea reached the final after beating favourites and Premier League champions Manchester City, the four-time runners up Leicester defeated Southampton to reach the summit clash.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues beat Pep Guardiola's Man City 1-0 in the semi-finals last month thanks to a solitary goal by Hakim Ziyech, while Brendon Rodgers' Foxes also edged Saints by a similar scoreline after a goal by Kelechi Iheanacho.

Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final 2021: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

Chelsea slipped in the final hurdle last season against Arsenal and will now look to seal their first title under Tuchel and their ninth title overall, while Leicester will look to lift the FA Cup for the first time having missed out in their last four attempts in a final.

Here myKhel takes a look at the probable starting 11s and dream11 fantasy teams ahead of FA Cup Final meeting between Chelsea and Leicester City:

Probable Playing 11s for FA Cup Final

Chelsea (CFC) XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alsonso/Ben Chilwell; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Timo Werner

Leicester City (LCFC) XI: Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu; Timothy Castagne, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Dream11 Team Predition for FA Cup Final

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Wilfred Ndidi, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards: Jamie Vardy, Timo Werner

Captain: Mason Mount

More FA CUP News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bumrah credits Bond for his success
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 15:49 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments