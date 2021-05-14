Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Bengaluru, May 14: Chelsea FC and Leicseter City lock horns in the FA Cup Final 2021 at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (May 15).
While eight-time winners Chelsea reached the final after beating favourites and Premier League champions Manchester City, the four-time runners up Leicester defeated Southampton to reach the summit clash.
Thomas Tuchel's Blues beat Pep Guardiola's Man City 1-0 in the semi-finals last month thanks to a solitary goal by Hakim Ziyech, while Brendon Rodgers' Foxes also edged Saints by a similar scoreline after a goal by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final 2021: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details
Chelsea slipped in the final hurdle last season against Arsenal and will now look to seal their first title under Tuchel and their ninth title overall, while Leicester will look to lift the FA Cup for the first time having missed out in their last four attempts in a final.
Here myKhel takes a look at the probable starting 11s and dream11 fantasy teams ahead of FA Cup Final meeting between Chelsea and Leicester City:
Probable Playing 11s for FA Cup Final
Chelsea (CFC) XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alsonso/Ben Chilwell; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Timo Werner
Leicester City (LCFC) XI: Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu; Timothy Castagne, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy
Dream11 Team Predition for FA Cup Final
Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel
Defenders: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger
Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Wilfred Ndidi, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech
Forwards: Jamie Vardy, Timo Werner
Captain: Mason Mount