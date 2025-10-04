Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Man United vs Sunderland Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

On October 4, Stamford Bridge host a high-stakes Premier League encounter as Chelsea take on Liverpool, two of England's traditional powerhouses, both eager to halt recent stumbles and regain momentum.

Chelsea head into the clash with confidence at a low ebb. The Blues have suffered three defeats in their last five outings and have only scraped by in their recent wins against Lincoln City and Benfica. Injuries and suspensions have further compounded their woes, leaving Enzo Maresca under subtle pressure. With Chelsea sitting seven points behind current league leaders Liverpool after just six games, a strong performance against the Reds could provide the perfect lift for the squad and the manager alike.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are keen to bounce back after consecutive setbacks. Losses to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray have highlighted cracks in both defense and attack, raising concerns ahead of the busy fixture schedule. Arne Slot's side know that dropping points at Stamford Bridge could see them lose their top spot if Arsenal capitalizes against West Ham. Despite boasting a star-studded lineup, the Reds have struggled to find consistency, leaving questions over whether their high-profile players can deliver under pressure.

Both teams are in search of three vital points before the upcoming international break, making this clash particularly crucial. For Chelsea, a win could help narrow the gap on the table while simultaneously boosting morale after a shaky start to the season. For Liverpool, it's about reclaiming dominance and silencing doubts about their defensive vulnerabilities and sluggish attacking form.

Tactically, the game promises intrigue. Chelsea will look to exploit Liverpool's defensive lapses and leverage their home advantage, while the visitors must sharpen their attacking cohesion to break through a Blues side that, despite struggles, remains resilient. Individual performances could prove decisive, especially from key playmakers expected to carry the burden of creativity.

As both teams prepare for battle, fans can expect a fiercely contested match full of intensity and high stakes. With pride, points, and positioning on the line, this weekend's clash at Stamford Bridge promises to deliver drama, and potentially, a statement for the side that comes out on top.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups

Chelsea: Sánchez; James, Badiashile, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Estêvão, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online?

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in India?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool match can be watched on Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Kick-off time is 10:00 PM IST (October 4).

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the UK?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Sky Go app. Kick-off time is 7:30 PM BST (October 4).

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the USA?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool match can be watched on USA Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Peacock, FuboTV, or NBC.com. Kick-off time is 12 PM ET (October 4).

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in Australia?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool match can be watched on Stan Sport for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 2:30 AM AEST (October 5).

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in Nigeria?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool match can be watched on SuperSport or Canal+ for live TV broadcast or streamed live on DStv app. Kick-off time is 5:30 PM WAT (October 4).

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in Spain?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool match can be watched on DAZN for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 6:30 PM CEST (October 4).