Chelsea vs Liverpool: Three talking points from Reds' unconvincing win

Bengaluru, September 23: Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the Premier League with a 1-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It was not the kind of win the fans would have loved but in the end of the day, getting three points is all that matters.
The Reds were absolutely outplayed by the Blues in the second half especially in the closing stages of the game and they were somewhat lucky to not concede a second goal.
Liverpool went two goals ahead in the first half from two nicely-worked set-pieces with Trent Alexander Arnold and Roberto Firmino fining the back of the net.
Chelsea were the better of the two sides in the second half and Ngolo Kante stunned the Reds with his solo effort beating the resolute Liverpool defence that stood off him.
The Blues heaped more and more pressure thereafter but could not find a second and will feel disheartened that could not salvage anything for the game.
Here are three talking points from the game:
Liverpool get lucky but they need luck badly
Liverpool maintained their 100% start to the season but were completely outplayed by their opponents Chelsea tonight but no team can perform on a weekly basis at the same level and sometimes you need your share of luck to come out with three points from an off-game.
To beat a team like Manchester City, every point matters and Liverpool have to ensure they get as many points as they can and however they can no matter how ugly the way is. They already enjoy a 5-point lead over the Cityzens at the top and need to maintain the pressure if they do not want to end up in similar fortunes of the last season losing the league by a solitary point.
Chelsea are improving every passing day
Chelsea fans and players have every right to be disappointed for not managing to get anything from the game with the kind of performance they came up with against a much stronger Liverpool side but it's not all bad for them.
With a new and young manager in club legend Frank Lampard in charge with a transfer ban imposed on them, such a solid performance should be looked as a positive. The Blues are playing an excellent brand of football and they are improving every day. The progress is really impressive.
Fikayo Tomori is a special player
Lampard has shown that he is not afraid of giving his youngsters opportunities and the youngsters are returning him the favour week in week out. The likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are getting the recognition already but a player who have gone under the radar is Fikayo Tomori.
The 21-year-old was excellent and came up victorious every time he faced Mohamed Salah, the most dangerous player in the Premier League. Lampard must be credited for believing in the youngster and the England under-21 star looks like a great prospect for the future.