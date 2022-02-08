Chelsea want Arsenal target, a good move?

Bengaluru, February 8: Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has been a player very much in demand over the last few months with Premier League giants Arsenal said to be strongly interested in his signature. However, Mikel Arteta could now face a huge headache with both Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly set to go head to head with them for the signature of the 22-year-old.
The striker curse at Stamford Bridge simply refuses to go away despite their big-money acquisition of Romelu Lukaku in the summer. The club-record signing of the Blues has so far struggled to live up to his massive price tag and on top of that, he sparked a lot of controversy with his interview during January which didn't go well with the Chelsea fans. Despite the controversy, Tuchel had no option but to reintroduce the Belgian international to his starting XI which speaks volumes about the state of the Blues' attack.
Timo Werner, another high profile signing made by the Blues in the summer of 2020, has continued to struggle at the West London club and looks like a shadow of the lethal goalscorer he used to be at RB Leipzig.
Young striker Armando Broja has been impressive for Southampton on loan from the club but there are doubts whether he is ready to make it to the first team of his boyhood club.
Isak has reportedly been identified as a possible solution to Chelsea's issues upfront but the Blues might have to pay the £75 million buyout clause in his contract in full in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge.
The Swedish international has a contract at the Anoeta Stadium until the summer of 2026 and there is no shortage of interest for the Swedish international either. Both these factors put Real Sociedad in the driver's seat.
Isak is a dynamic forward who has a bit of everything in his game. With a build of 6ft 4 in, he certainly has the height of a traditional number nine but he is also excellent on the ball and is very quick off the mark.
The 22-year-old also works hard for the team and often drifts into the wide areas to create openings. The former Borussia Dortmund man can also striker the ball equally well with his either foot and that makes him a unique talent.
However, Isak is clearly not a £75 million striker when we look at his goalscoring figures over the years. What Chelsea need from their strikers is goals and Isak leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to being clinical in front of goal.
He has just 41 goals for Real Sociedad in 115 games and has scored just eight in all competitions this season in 26 outings. Having spent £97.5 million for Lukaku last summer, it is unlikely to be a wise move for the Blues to spend another £75 million on a striker who needs to work on his finishing.