Chelsea want Atalanta defender, a good deal?

If reports in England are to be believed, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has identified Atalanta star Robin Gosens as a cheaper alternative to Ben Chilwell of Leicester City.
The Foxes are believed to have asked at least £60 million for the English international left-back which has made Lampard look elsewhere and it seems that he has found his target in Gosens who could cost just £26 million.
Here, we take a closer look at the Atalanta left-back.
Wing-back than a full-back
Atalanta are known for playing attacking football under Gian Piero Gasperini and Gosens is a key player in their system. A left-back in a typical back four like Chelsea needs to do a lot of defending and has to keep a balance between offensive and defensive duties and Gosens fits the bill perfectly.
Style of play
The 25-year-old can gell well with his team-mates often performing one-twos and finding himself in spaces from where he can try his luck. He has averaged 1.9 shots per 90 minutes this season and 1.6 of them have been from inside the penalty area which is exceptional for a wing-back.
Should Chelsea go ahead?
Gosens could prove to be yet another flop at Chelsea if he fails to adpat in a more conventional left-back role. £26 million seems like a justified price tag for a player of Gosens' ability but nowadays, transfer fees do not matter as long as you get the right player. Gosens is an exceptional talent, but does not seem like the one Chelsea are looking for.