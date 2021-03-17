Chelsea want Ligue 1 talent, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 17: If reports in England are to be believed, Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race for Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga. Although the 18-year-old French prodigy has been tipped to join Real Madrid in the future, both the Premier League clubs are looking to try their luck with the midfielder who is regarded as a star for the future.
With Camavinga's contract at Rennes set to expire in the summer of 2022, the Ligue 1 side find themselves in a difficult situation and could be under pressure to sell the youngster if he does not agree to a new deal. And it seems that Camavinga has his eyes set on a move and he has already employed Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett to help secure a dream transfer.
And, it has been reported that a fee of just £43 million could be enough to secure the services of the generational talent. And, it is hardly a surprise that Chelsea have entered the race for the youngster. Thomas Tuchel, the manager of the Blues, knows the midfielder well from his time in France as the manager of Paris Saint-Germain and the 18-year-old could solve Chelsea's midfield problems for more than a decade.
Chelsea have only four options in the centre of the park in the form of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Billy Gilmour and they have still struggled in that particular department over the past couple of years. Kante is a world-class midfielder but has had his issues with fitness while Jorginho has never quite settled to live in England. Kovacic had a sensational last season but has struggled for both consistency and minutes this campaign. Meanwhile, Gilmour is a very talented young midfielder but he still needs plenty of experience to become a first-team regular.
Tuchel is yet to find his best formula in midfield and could well opt for recruiting a new central midfielder this summer in order to refresh the squad he inherited from Frank Lampard especially with Kante and Jorginho both aged 29 now. A young midfielder of Camavinga's quality and potential would be a welcome addition to the Blues.
Just aged 18, Camavinga has already registered 74 appearances at senior level and has also earned three senior caps for a team like France who have arguably the most fierce competition for places. That speaks volumes about the talent he possesses and if a player of his quality is available for just £43 million, every top team should try their luck and Chelsea are not an exception.