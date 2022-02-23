Chelsea want Wolves star, a good deal?

Bengaluru,
Feb
24:
Premier
League
giants
Chelsea
are
said
to
be
considering
a
move
for
Wolverhampton
Wanderers
defender
Max
Kilman
in
the
summer
as
they
look
to
bolster
their
backline.
The
Blues
could
potentially
find
themselves
in
a
defensive
crisis
in
the
summer
with
three
of
their
star
defenders
out
of
contract
in
the
summer.
Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all go out of contract in the summer and none of them looks likely to be signing a deal. Thomas Tuchel's side are getting increasingly fearful of losing the trio in the summer on free transfers and have already started eyeing up possible replacements with Kilman emerging as a potential target.
Kilman has been one of the best players for Bruno Lage's Wolves side this campaign having impressed both with his excellent defending ability as well as with his ball-playing ability. Despite being a left-footed central defender, Kilman boasts a solid right foot and that makes him capable of playing on the right-hand side of the back three as well.
With a big frame of 6 ft 4 in, the 24-year-old has all the physical aspects of an ideal centre-back. He is good in the air and has the strength to cope with physical attackers. Modern-day centre-backs need to be much beyond just a good defender and the Englishman also excels when it comes to ability on the ball often catching the eye with his exceptions strides with the ball.
Kilman is unlikely to take much time to settle at Stamford Bridge if he does make his move to Chelsea from Molineux. He is already accustomed to playing in a back three for the Midlands club with Nuno Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage both preferring to play with three at the back. Tuchel has mostly used a similar defensive shape with Chelsea which makes Kilman a perfect signing.
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is expected to remain the primary target of the Blues with Tuchel having failed to sign him last summer. However, the asking price of the Frenchman is expected to be even higher this summer than what it was last summer. And, Kilman could prove to be a solid alternative to the 23-year-old and he is also proven in the Premier League.