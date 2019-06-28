Football

Chennai City receive prize money for winning I-League

By Pti
Chennai City FC

Chennai, June 28: I-League side Chennai City FC have announced that they have received their prize money for winning the championship in 2018-19 season.

The club made the announcement two days after reminding the All India Football Federation that they were yet to receive the prize money for becoming the I-League champions.

"We wish to confirm that we have received from the All India Football Federation, the prize money for winning the I-League 2018-19 season," the club said in a letter addressed to AIFF general secretary Kushal Das.

"We wish to express our gratitude to your office and the National Federation for expediting the matter and we look forward to your positive reply with regard to the subject matter as per our letter dated 25th June 2019."

Chennai City FC had won their maiden title last season, pipping East Bengal to the post in the final round of matches.

The AIFF has been facing a financial crisis due to "non-payment of dues" to the tune of Rs 25 crore by its commercial partner IMG-Reliance.

The federation's commercial partner IMG-Reliance has not cleared the dues for the last two quarters owing to some taxation issues, because of which there has been a delay in giving away the cash award of Rs one crore to I-League winners Chennai City.

As per an agreement signed in 2010 between AIFF and IMG-Reliance, the federation is entitled to get an annual payment of Rs 50 crore from its commercial partner.

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
