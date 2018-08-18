Chievo 2 Juventus 3: Ronaldo's debut ends in dramatic win

Turin, August 18: Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus debut ended in a dramatic 3-2 victory at Chievo, though it was substitute Federico Bernardeschi who was the reigning Serie A champions' stoppage-time hero.
Despite leading through Sami Khedira's early strike, Mariusz Stepinski's first-half header and Emanuele Giaccherini's penalty after the break ensured Chievo led.
Mattia Bani's own goal levelled matters with 15 minutes to go and Mario Mandzukic thought he had won the game for Juventus only for VAR to disallow the goal, with Ronaldo having possibly handled and collided with goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino in the build-up.
Yet Bernardeschi turned home Alex Sandro's cross in the 93rd minute to give Ronaldo and Juve a winning start.
Here, Omnisport details Ronaldo's first competitive appearance for the Serie A champions in minute-by-minute detail.
Cristiano Ronaldo with the slick turn and powerful shot!! pic.twitter.com/ZnZPlHgdiv— QUALITY (@Quality_HReel) August 18, 2018
3 - Juve take the lead through Khedira, but Ronaldo is not involved in the goal.
5 - Ronaldo, playing as the main striker, twice drops close to the halfway line to link up play in the Juve midfield.
18 - Juan Cuadrado plays Ronaldo through on goal but he drills his shot narrowly wide.
30 - Set up by Cuadrado again, this time Ronaldo volleys well off target but the chance was tough.
38 - Against the run of play at the Bentegodi, Chievo level through a fine Mariusz Stepinski header.
Although Ronaldo didn’t score, I think he had a phenomenal game. Was great in the built up many many times. Plus had many good shots on target that in other games would be goals. Very impressed today! Forza! @Cristiano— Juventus World 💜 (@world_juventus) August 18, 2018
48 - Ronaldo's first shot on target in Serie A comes from long range, but Sorrentino makes the save.
56 - Chievo upset the script again - Emanuele Giaccherini converts a penalty he won himself.
61 - A Bonucci cross finds Ronaldo in the box, the forward picks out Sorrentino with his header though.
66 - Ronaldo jinks into space in the left channel and unleashes a shot on goal, which Sorrentino saves brilliantly.
69 - It's all Ronaldo now but a deflected shot from the Portugal captain lands on the roof of the net.
71 - Ronaldo drifts out to the left and delivers a fine cross that substitute Mario Mandzukic flicks wide.
75 - Juve level, with Bani nodding the ball home under pressure from Leonardo Bonucci from a corner.
77 - Ronaldo wins a free-kick and drills it at goal, but again Sorrentino is equal to the effort.
86 - High drama as Juve seemingly score an equaliser through Mandzukic, but Ronaldo is penalised after handling the ball and inadvertently knocking Sorrentino out cold with his knee.
93 - Juve net the winner, Bernardeschi prodding in an Alex Sandro cross from close range.
FT - Three points for Juve, with Ronaldo grimacing at the end of a tough encounter in Verona.