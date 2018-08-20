Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hughton: Shock United win does not alter scale of Brighton's task

Posted By: OPTA
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho congratulates Brighton boss Chris Hughton (right) after the Premier League match
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho congratulates Brighton boss Chris Hughton (right) after the Premier League match

Brighton, August 20: Chris Hughton warned Brighton and Hove Albion that victory over Manchester United does not mean his side are set for a comfortable season in the Premier League.

Brighton fought hard for survival in their first campaign following promotion last term, securing their top-flight status with a win against United in their final home match.

Hughton's men began the new season in the same fashion, defeating United in a 3-2 thriller, but the manager, while welcoming the result and performance, believes Brighton still have a long way to go.

" shifts the mood, but it doesn't change anything for this season. It's going to be a tough season," he told Sky Sports.

"The three teams who came up are capable of taking points and this division is as competitive as ever.

"If we think it's going to the same or easier than last season, it's not going to be. We have to make sure our level of performance, if not at this level, needs to be somewhere near it to get points."

Brighton looked a very different prospect to the side that meekly surrendered at Watford on the opening weekend, with Hughton acknowledging the players wanted to make up for their previous performance.

"I think, within the group, they were that disappointed with the overall performance ," he said. "They were that keen to put on a show and redress that balance.

"Sometimes you do that, things go your way, sometimes they don't. I think we forced things our way today with a very good performance."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 2 - 0 GET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue