Kante will succeed in his new role for Chelsea: Sutton

Kolkata, August 16: Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes that bringing in Jorginho from Napoli in the summer transfer window was classy move by Chelsea board as the Italian midfielder will be able to bring out the best out from N’Golo Kante.
Chelsea signed Jorginho from the Serie A club and appointed the former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri after sacking Antonio Conte.
Sarri wants to implement his own strategy in Chelsea in this season. He has already changed the formation of Chelsea to 4-3-3 from the previous 3-4-3 one used by Conte in previous two seasons.
In this formation, Jorginho is more or less playing in the position of a central defensive midfielder. In the previous two seasons, Kante has played in the central defensive midfielder role at Chelsea.
But in Sarri's system, Jorginho fits in that position well as his passing accuracy is one of the best in all top five top leagues of Europe.
That is why Kante has to shift to the right side of the midfield as we saw against Huddersfield Town in Chelsea's first Premier League match. It is obviously a new role for Kante and according to the former Chelsea striker Sutton, Kante will revel in his new role at Stamford Bridge.
In the match against Huddersfield, Kante got himself on the scoring sheet. It was a brilliant cross provided by Willian from the left flank and Kante met it perfectly to give Chelsea the lead in the first half. On several occasions, we have seen Kante in forward position for the Blues.
The French World Cup-winner has also played as the defensive midfielder for Leicester City in 2016-17 season. The situation demands that Kante adjusts himself in the new position in the field.
According to Sutton, the change in position will surely improve Kante's game. In Sarri's system, the midfielders need to play pressing football all the time and no one in this Chelsea squad can match his ability.
If Kante can improve his passing accuracy and ball distribution he will certainly become a lethal player under the management of Sarri and it will surely help Chelsea finish in the top four in the Premier League.