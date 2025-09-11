English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Christian Eriksen Signs Two-Year Contract With Wolfsburg After Leaving Manchester United

Christian Eriksen has joined VfL Wolfsburg on a two-year deal after departing Manchester United. The midfielder is excited about this new chapter in his career and aims to contribute to the team's success in the Bundesliga.

By

Christian Eriksen has signed with Wolfsburg after leaving Manchester United in June. He spent three years at United, where his contract expired, and now he has committed to a two-year deal with the German club. Despite interest from Wrexham during the transfer window, Eriksen's agent confirmed that move was not pursued.

Eriksen expressed excitement about joining Wolfsburg, marking his first experience in the Bundesliga. "VfL Wolfsburg is my first club in the Bundesliga. I'm really looking forward to this new adventure," he stated. The midfielder is eager to contribute to the team's success and sees potential for achievement with his new teammates.

Eriksen Joins Wolfsburg Following Man Utd Exit

During his tenure at Manchester United, Eriksen made 107 appearances across all competitions. He scored eight goals and provided 19 assists. Under Erik ten Hag's management, he played a role in securing both the EFL Cup and FA Cup for the club. Last season, he started 11 of 23 Premier League matches, scoring once and assisting twice.

The Danish player is determined to maintain his presence at the top level of football. Although his playing time was limited last season, he remains focused on performing well in Germany's top league.

Wolfsburg has had a strong start in the Bundesliga, remaining unbeaten with one win and one draw from their opening matches. Eriksen could make his debut against Cologne on Saturday, adding depth to an already promising squad.

The midfielder is optimistic about his future at Wolfsburg. "I'm convinced we can achieve something together at Wolfsburg," Eriksen said. He praised head coach Paul Simonis for having a clear vision for both him and the team.

The presence of familiar faces from Denmark's national team adds appeal for Eriksen at Wolfsburg. This connection enhances his enthusiasm for contributing positively to the club's ambitions.

Eriksen's move signifies a fresh chapter in his career as he embarks on this new journey with Wolfsburg in Germany's premier football league.

Story first published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 4:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 11, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out