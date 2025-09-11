IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: How Can India Qualify For Super 4 After 9-Wicket Win Over UAE?

Football Christian Eriksen Signs Two-Year Contract With Wolfsburg After Leaving Manchester United Christian Eriksen has joined VfL Wolfsburg on a two-year deal after departing Manchester United. The midfielder is excited about this new chapter in his career and aims to contribute to the team's success in the Bundesliga. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Christian Eriksen has signed with Wolfsburg after leaving Manchester United in June. He spent three years at United, where his contract expired, and now he has committed to a two-year deal with the German club. Despite interest from Wrexham during the transfer window, Eriksen's agent confirmed that move was not pursued.

Eriksen expressed excitement about joining Wolfsburg, marking his first experience in the Bundesliga. "VfL Wolfsburg is my first club in the Bundesliga. I'm really looking forward to this new adventure," he stated. The midfielder is eager to contribute to the team's success and sees potential for achievement with his new teammates.

During his tenure at Manchester United, Eriksen made 107 appearances across all competitions. He scored eight goals and provided 19 assists. Under Erik ten Hag's management, he played a role in securing both the EFL Cup and FA Cup for the club. Last season, he started 11 of 23 Premier League matches, scoring once and assisting twice.

The Danish player is determined to maintain his presence at the top level of football. Although his playing time was limited last season, he remains focused on performing well in Germany's top league.

Wolfsburg has had a strong start in the Bundesliga, remaining unbeaten with one win and one draw from their opening matches. Eriksen could make his debut against Cologne on Saturday, adding depth to an already promising squad.

The midfielder is optimistic about his future at Wolfsburg. "I'm convinced we can achieve something together at Wolfsburg," Eriksen said. He praised head coach Paul Simonis for having a clear vision for both him and the team.

The presence of familiar faces from Denmark's national team adds appeal for Eriksen at Wolfsburg. This connection enhances his enthusiasm for contributing positively to the club's ambitions.

Eriksen's move signifies a fresh chapter in his career as he embarks on this new journey with Wolfsburg in Germany's premier football league.