Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Eriksen: I must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet

By
Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen counted his luck after he gave the ball away in the build-up to Raheem Sterling's dramatic disallowed goal.

London, April 18: Christian Eriksen said he "must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet" as Tottenham reached the Champions League semi-finals after his mistake went unpunished thanks to VAR intervention.

Tottenham lost 3-4 to Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday but Spurs still advanced 4-4 on away goals in a dramatic finale at the Etihad Stadium.

City thought they had won the quarter-final tie thanks to Raheem Sterling deep into stoppage time after Eriksen had given the ball away in the build-up, but the goal was overturned on review with Sergio Aguero deemed offside in the build-up.

1
1053493

Tottenham star Eriksen – who will now face former club Ajax in the semi-finals – counted his blessings post-match, telling BT Sport: "I must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet tonight.

"I thought it was all over but it was a fun game. It was a rollercoaster, we gave them a lot but also got a lot it was a weird game.

"After today we take a deep breathe, it will be a fairytale to play Ajax and fun to be back in the Arena again."

Spurs players were left dejected and on their knees when Sterling turned the ball into the net at the death before VAR intervened.

"Normally you appeal for offside or for a foul but nobody even thought about offside, everyone's on the floor," Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen added.

"It was a few minutes left to play so I tried to get everyone up but then out of nothing VAR was there and saved us."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCI 4 - 3 TOT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue