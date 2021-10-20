Club Brugge 1-5 Manchester City: Palmer scores first Champions League goal as slick visitors win big

Brugge (Belgium), October 20: Teenage midfielder Cole Palmer scored his first Champions League goal as Manchester City produced a slick performance to secure a 5-1 win over Club Brugge in Belgium.
Full-backs Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker both found themselves on the scoresheet, the former scoring the first on the half-hour mark with a composed finish from Phil Foden's pass.
Riyad Mahrez calmly tucked a penalty away before half-time and, soon after the restart, Walker got in on the action, drilling into the bottom-left corner after Kevin De Bruyne - playing in his home country - set him up.
Palmer struck within three minutes of coming off the bench, taking a neat touch before rifling a left-footed effort past Simon Mignolet from just inside the area.
pic.twitter.com/1xfCVoF65b OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2021
While captain Hans Vanaken grabbed a late consolation for Brugge, a controlled outing for City was capped by Mahrez scoring his second of the night.
After the game, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed his side's win over Club Brugge as "one of the best performances" they have produced in Europe.
It was a scintillating showing from last season's losing Champions League finalists and Guardiola believes they could have won by an even greater margin.
"[It was] one of the best performances we have done in Europe, definitely," Guardiola said. "I looked over Brugge in the international break. I looked at many games. I know how good they did against PSG.
"We found a lot of passes with Phil [Foden]. We had runners in behind. We could have scored more goals, we had many chances. All of us are delighted with the performance we have done."
Palmer scored his first Champions League goal for the club, becoming only the third teenager to do so for City after Foden and Kelechi Iheanacho, and Guardiola is prepared to be patient with the gifted 19-year-old.
"Cole has a special quality in front of the box, a talent that is difficult to find," Guardiola continued. "When he has the ball there, most of the time it ends up in the net. It's difficult to find that.
"I know how it works with young players. We have to be calm and patient. His position is the second team but at the same time he trains with us and works with our principles.
"I am happy with the goal. He could have done a few actions a little bit better, but that is normal. It is experience."
Palmer will hope to eventually tread the same path as Foden, who performed admirably as a false nine, setting Cancelo up for the opener with a delightful lofted ball into the box.
Foden has six goals and six assists in the Champions League for City - the only player to provide more under Guardiola in the competition before turning 22 is Lionel Messi (14 - nine goals and five assists) - and the 50-year-old tactician made special mention of the 21-year old's versatility and quality in the final third.
"Yeah, definitely [Foden can play anywhere]," Guardiola added. "He can play as a striker. He can go in behind. He is not in a static position.
"Phil is a special talent. We don't have a striker who scores 25 goals, I have to put players near the box to score goals. He is one of the guys, Sterling is one of the guys, Riyad is and Gundogan. Phil is someone who you feel can create."