Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tottenham notch up first win under Nuno, beat Colchester 3-0

By Nicholas Mcgee
Dele Alli
Dele Alli

London, July 22: Tottenham claimed their first win under Nuno Espirito Santo as they beat Colchester United 3-0 in a friendly.

Held by Leyton Orient as they started their pre-season preparations last Saturday, Spurs offered a more encouraging display this time around.

Son Heung-min opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a simple finish after Steven Bergwijn had been played through on goal.

Lucas Moura made it 2-0 with a near-post header from a corner three minutes later and Dele Alli helped his case for a larger role in 2021-22 having fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho last season.

He bundled home Son's right-wing cross as Tottenham went 3-0 up in the 38th minute before lesser experienced members of Santo's squad were given a run out in the second half.

Tottenham travel to MK Dons for their next friendly next Wednesday.

Comments

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 2:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments