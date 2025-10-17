IND vs AUS: Kohli, Rohit or Gill - Which India batter will have the Biggest Impact against Australia?

Football Cole Palmer Faces Six-Week Absence As Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Admits Error In Injury Assessment Chelsea's Cole Palmer will be sidelined for approximately six weeks due to a groin injury. Manager Enzo Maresca acknowledged his earlier misjudgment regarding the injury's severity. The club aims to manage his recovery cautiously without surgery. Published: Friday, October 17, 2025

Chelsea will be without Cole Palmer for approximately six weeks due to a groin injury. Enzo Maresca admitted he underestimated the injury's seriousness. Palmer initially suffered the issue in August but returned to score against Brentford and Bayern Munich. Unfortunately, he aggravated it during a match against Manchester United and has been sidelined since.

Maresca had hoped Palmer would return before the November international break. However, before Chelsea's game with Nottingham Forest, he confirmed that the 23-year-old would be absent for over a month. "I was wrong," Maresca stated about his earlier assessment of Palmer's condition. "Unfortunately, he needs to be out for six more weeks. This is the update."

Palmer's absence has affected Chelsea's performance significantly. Since joining from Manchester City in 2023, he has missed seven Premier League games. During these matches, Chelsea lost three times, and their average goals scored decreased from 1.9 to 1.7 when he is not playing.

Maresca emphasised that replacing Palmer is challenging due to his unique skills. "To replace Cole, it is difficult," Maresca said. "Cole is a very important player for us. One of the best players in Premier League, so he is always difficult to replace."

Chelsea has tried different strategies to fill Palmer's role in his absence. Against Liverpool, Malo Gusto stepped in, while Enzo Fernandez took on responsibilities against Benfica. Maresca noted that finding a player with similar qualities is tough because "we don't have a player like Cole—he is unique."

The medical team at Chelsea decided against surgery for Palmer but will proceed cautiously with his recovery process. Maresca explained: "The medical staff are not magicians. You need six weeks, and we hope six weeks will be enough." He added that they will monitor the situation weekly.

Despite the setback, Maresca remains optimistic about Palmer's recovery progress. He mentioned that Palmer appears relaxed and focused on recuperating fully from his injury.