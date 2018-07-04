Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Colombia did not deserve to lose - Mina

Yerry Mina says Colombia did not deserve to lose
Yerry Mina says Colombia did not deserve to lose

Moscow, July 4: Yerry Mina believes Colombia deserved to win their round of 16 tie against England, despite their elimination from the World Cup on penalties.

The Barcelona defender scored three times during the tournament, including a last minute equaliser against the Three Lions to send Tuesday’s game into extra-time.

But the South Americans were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion for the second consecutive World Cup after an unlucky defeat to Brazil in 2014, and Mina said it was a massive disappointment to lose against England.

"It was a tremendous blow," he told Mundo Deportivo.

“We did not deserve to lose, we have done more than England and the pity is that we could not decide before the penalties.

“It is a blow for the whole group. I thank God because he allowed me to score another important goal for my country, and I really thought that in the extra time we could win.” Mina, 23, signed for the Catalan giants from Palmeiras in January, but only appeared five times for them in the back half of the season.

His performances at the World Cup have caught the eye of several clubs; however, he claimed he would take some time out to consider his future.

“In my head, I’m going back to Barca,” he said.

“Now is not the time to talk about my future, but the World Cup has helped me reconnect and reaffirm myself as a footballer.”

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
