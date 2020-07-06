Comparing Mason Greenwood, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka's numbers in PL 2019-20

Bengaluru, July 6: The English Premier League has always been blessed with the presence of big superstars.
But besides them, it has always provided stages to local academy lads as well. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang or even new January arrival Bruno Fernandes may have been pulling the limelights but along with them, there have been some homegrown talents as well who are having a breakthrough campaign this season.
Especially four young talents from the top four side are having a tremendous campaign individually and making a big mark every week in the league. Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Chelsea's Mason Mount and Manchester City's Phil Foden are four players who are having such pivotal campaigns.
Each of them is pretty influential in whatever run their team is currently in. Here we have compared some of their individual stats to study who is performing better among them. (At the time of writing numbers were taken from Whoscored)
1) Goals and assist
Greenwood
- The Manchester United teenage sensation has started in only 7 games but came from the bench in 19. Solskjaer has mostly played him as a right-winger in the set-up. He has scored eight goals and assisted just once in the league.
Saka
- The 18-year-old got a shot in the first team under former manager Emery and since then Arteta has continued to involve him in the team regularly. In most of the games he has played as a left-back but upon the resumption of the league, the Spanish manager has lined him up above in the pitch in the wing. He has started in 16 and came off in six. He has four assists, one goal to his name.
Mount
- Mount has been pretty regular in Lampard's set-up playing either in the wings or as the advanced playmaker. He has started in 28 games and was given a chance from the bench in He is one of the very few midfielders in the league to appear in every game this season so far. He has scored six and assisted four.
Foden
- The 20-year-old has not found a large number of gametime however his immense talent has already been observed.
Guardiola has used him as a central midfielder, winger as well as advanced playmaker. In all the roles he has proven to be useful. In 5 starts and 13 appearances from the bench, Foden has scored four goals while also registering two assists.
2. Attack
Greenwood- Greenwood has managed only 0.3 key passes per 90 while his passing success rate is 86.1%.
Saka- The Arsenal prodigy, however, has a better key pass than him with 0.8 key passes per 90 but his pass success rate is lower with 81.2%.
Mount- Mount, on the other hand, has the highest key passes among all of them with 1.4 per game while his passing success rate stands at 85.6%.
Foden- Despite Pep using him sparsely in Premier League, Foden has moderately good numbers. He has created 0.8 key passes per 90 min while his passing too has been top-notch with 87.3% success rate.
3. Defence
Greenwood- Defensively Greenwood has just been a decent presence in the team. He has managed 0.2 interceptions per 90 while his tackles per game stand at 0.6.
Saka- Due to playing mostly as the left-back Saka's defensive number is way above everyone in this list. He has made 1.6 tackles per 90 while his inception per 90 min rate is 0.4.
Mount- The 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder, however, has a decent defensive number compared to Foden and Greenwood. Despite playing as an advanced midfielder he has managed 1.1 tackles per game while averaging 0.5 interceptions per game.
Foden- Defensively the City academy lad too is pretty weak. His inception rate is worst among the lot with 0.1 interceptions per 90 while he has managed 0.7 tackles per game.