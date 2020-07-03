Comparing William Saliba's 2019-20 stat at Ligue 1 with all Arsenal defenders

Bengaluru, July 3: Arsenal have been a shamble at the back this whole campaign with defenders like David Luiz, Sokratis, and Shkodran Mustafi nowhere near at the level envisioned in a top side. Although under the guidance of Mikel Arteta their defensive unit has improved. But definitely the Spanish tactician would look to build on the team next season with some different names.
Pablo Mari could be one of the defenders to cement a place in the starting line-up but another who are sure to play a big role next season is William Saliba. Saliba was signed last Summer but was sent on loan to St. Etienne for the remainder of the season. He played only 12 games in the season but he was arguably a stand out star in an otherwise struggling squad.
But how has he been compared to all the Arsenal defenders? Here we have taken a loot at his this seasons numbers with all Arsenal centre-halves below: (Pablo Mari and Rob Holding is excluded as they have played just twice and thrice respectively).
Defence
Saliba has a better interception per 90 than any other Arsenal player which means he avoids unnecessary tackles and better reading the opponent. He averages 1.9 interceptions per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 which better than every Arsenal defender with Chambers (1.3), Mustafi (1.2), Luiz (1) and Sokratis (0.9) all behind him.
However, in terms of aerial ball win, he is not so great. He has won just 61.4% of his aerial battles which is below than Mustafi (77.8%) and Sokratis (67.4%) but better than Chambers (54.5%) and Luiz (51.6%).
His tackling rate is also good as he has managed 1.6 tackles per game. Not better than Chambers 1.9 but higher than Sokratis (1.3), Luiz (0.9), Mustafi (0.8).
Attack
Saliba's passing range is definitely good and he could be a great fit under Arteta who likes to have defenders with ball-playing ability. Saliba has a 88% passing success, close to Sokratis with 87.9%. Luiz has 84.9% pass success per 90, while Mustafi has 85.7% and Chambers worst with 76.7%.
But one thing in which the defender lack behind is putting his name in the scoresheet. Saliba did not register any goal or assist in the Ligue 1 while all the Arsenal defenders have found the back of the net. Luiz has registered two goals and one assist, Sokratis two, Chambers one goal and one assist and Mustafi only one assist.
Now only time will tell that if he can be pivotal in a forthcoming young side. But looking at stats it's quite clear, the Gunners would have a better defender in their backline than the present ones.