Comparing Willian's 2019-20 Premier League stats with current Arsenal wingers

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Willian is set to switch Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium next Summer with the Gunners expecting to sign the Brazil international on a free transfer from Chelsea.
Lampard wanted the attacker to stay put at Stamford Bridge as he offered him a two-year contract offer. But the 32-year-old found a better deal with the Gunners hence reportedly has now opted to sign for them with a three-year deal.
At the other side of the 30s, this may look like another gamble by the North London side. However, given his performance in the recently concluded season, it could also be shrewd business.
Below his Premier League stat of 2019-20 has been compared to all the Arsenal attackers who have played in wings - including Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson.
Goals and assist
Aubameyang has the highest goal (22) among the lot which is normal as he has played in the central forward role many times this season. Willian has scored the second most goal (9) if compared with the others. Pepe meanwhile has five goals, Nketiah two, Martinelli three, Saka one and Nelson one.
However, no one managed more assists than Willian this term. The 32-year-old winger provided 9 assists to his team-mates which is better than all the Arsenal players. Pepe is the highest assist provider in the Gunners side with six while Saka has five, and Aubameyang three. The rest did not manage any assist in the Premier League.
Attacking contributions
Willian averaged 2.6 chance creation per 90 minutes in the last Premier League season, which is far greater than Pepe (1.8), Nelson (1.3), Saka (1.1), Aubameyang (0.7) Nketiah (0.7) and Martinelli (0.3).
Nelson, however, managed most successful passes among the lot with an average of 85.5% pass completion rate. Willian is just behind him with 82.7% while Saka third with (81.5%) and the rest - Pepe (81.4%), Nketiah (75%), Aubameyang (72.2%), Martinelli (69.8%).
Defensive contributions
Surprisingly young attacker Martinelli topped the tackling chart averaging 2.7 tackles per 90, while Saka managed 1.8 tackles per game, thanks to serving as a left-back at times last season. Willian has had a decent number with 1.6 tackles per game, while the others followed with Nelson (1.6), Pepe (1.4), Aubameyang (0.9) and Nketiah 1.0.
In the per 90 min interception department, Willian however again tops the chart, averaging 0.7 interceptions per 90 min, more than Pepe (0.4), Aubameyang (0.4), Nketiah (0.3), Martinelli (0.4), Saka (0.6) and Nelson (0.4)
Going by the above data summary, it is clear the prospect of having Willian could improve Arsenal's overall strength. Given Arsenal need more firepower up front but facing a financial constraining situation, adding someone experienced like Willian could be a great piece of business by Arteta and co.