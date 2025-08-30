Football Tuchel Addresses Competition Leading To Alexander-Arnold's Omission From England Squad England manager Thomas Tuchel reveals that Trent Alexander-Arnold's omission from the squad is due to intense competition for positions. He highlights the inclusion of Reece James and Tino Livramento as key factors. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Thomas Tuchel, the England manager, has explained that intense competition for positions has led to Trent Alexander-Arnold being left out of the latest national squad. Despite having 34 caps, Alexander-Arnold was not selected for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. Instead, Reece James from Chelsea and Tino Livramento from Newcastle were chosen as full-backs, with Djed Spence from Tottenham also receiving his first call-up.

Alexander-Arnold is currently facing challenges at both club and international levels. He was benched during Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Real Ovideo in LaLiga last Sunday. Similarly, Jack Grealish was not included in the squad despite a strong start to his loan spell at Everton under David Moyes. Grealish last played for England in October 2024.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has been called up to the England team for the first time. Other players returning to the squad include Marcus Rashford, Adam Wharton, Jarrod Bowen, and Jordan Henderson. Tuchel emphasized that there is still a chance for both Alexander-Arnold and Grealish to return to the national team.

"We decided for a tighter, more competitive squad," Tuchel stated during a news conference. "There is no doubt I am a big fan of Trent and Jack Grealish. Big players and big personalities are always in the mix." He acknowledged their desire to be part of the team but opted for Reece James and Tino Livramento in Alexander-Arnold's position.

Tuchel had previously expressed concerns about Alexander-Arnold's defensive skills during the June camp. "I can see that sometimes he relies heavily on his offensive contributions and gives not so much emphasis on the defensive discipline and effort," Tuchel added. He stressed that if Alexander-Arnold wants to have a significant impact on the English national team, he must focus more on his defensive responsibilities.

The competition within the squad remains high as Tuchel continues to evaluate all available options. The manager highlighted that players like Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze were chosen over Grealish due to their competitive edge in their respective positions.

The decisions made by Tuchel reflect his strategy of maintaining a competitive environment within the team while keeping an eye on future performances. Both Alexander-Arnold and Grealish remain important figures who could potentially rejoin the squad if they meet the required standards.