Football Tuchel Highlights Competition For England's World Cup Squad With Brave Team Selection Thomas Tuchel insists on a competitive environment for England's World Cup squad, praising younger players' performances during recent matches. With notable absences, he encourages all players to strive for their best. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

Thomas Tuchel has emphasised the competitive nature of securing a spot in England's World Cup squad. The Three Lions' manager is prepared to make bold decisions, even if it means excluding well-known players. England moved closer to qualifying for next year's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico by maintaining a perfect record in September.

Tuchel observed his team struggle to a 2-0 victory over Andorra before delivering an outstanding performance with a 5-0 win against Serbia. This achievement made Tuchel only the fourth England manager to win his first five competitive matches, placing his team seven points ahead at the top of Group K.

The absence of key players like Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, and Bukayo Saka against Serbia provided opportunities for others. Arsenal's Noni Madueke, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson seized their chances to shine. Anderson particularly stood out with impressive statistics across both games.

In matches against Andorra and Serbia, Anderson led England players in several categories: successful passes (182), passes in the final third (66), forward passes (48), possession won (23), duels won (14), aerial duels won (seven), and tackles (five). His performance highlighted his potential contribution to the team.

Despite injuries to John Stones and Adam Wharton, Tuchel made notable omissions from his squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, and Jack Grealish were left out. Grealish had been performing exceptionally well on loan at Everton.

Tuchel stated confidently about his approach: "I am always brave, you know that." He refrained from discussing hypothetical exclusions but acknowledged making courageous choices already. The squad was limited to 21 players to maintain competition among them.

Upcoming Matches and Future Considerations

England will face Wales in a friendly match followed by a qualifier against Latvia in Riga on October 14. Tuchel stressed the importance of players being at their best during camp. "If you're in camp," he said, "be on your best behaviour... fight for your place."

The recent performances have shown that less experienced players can make significant contributions when given opportunities. As they return to their clubs, Tuchel will evaluate options for future nominations based on fitness and availability.