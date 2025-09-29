Football Aston Villa's Unai Emery Stresses Importance Of Consistency Following Fulham Victory Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to maintain consistency after their first Premier League win against Fulham. Key contributions from Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins were pivotal in the turnaround. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

Aston Villa secured their first Premier League victory of the season against Fulham, with manager Unai Emery urging his team to maintain this newfound consistency. The match saw Villa come from behind after Raul Jimenez's early goal, thanks to Emiliano Buendia's impactful performance off the bench. Buendia assisted John McGinn for a stunning equaliser and scored himself shortly after, sealing a morale-boosting win.

Emery made a decisive change at halftime by bringing on Buendia for Harvey Elliott. This substitution proved crucial as Buendia quickly set up McGinn, who scored with a powerful long-range shot. Just two minutes later, Buendia found the net himself, finishing from close range past Bernd Leno. This marked only the second time in his career that Buendia both scored and assisted in a Premier League match.

Villa's victory came at their sixth attempt this season, marking their latest first league win since the 1969-70 campaign when they didn't secure a win until their tenth game in the second tier. The team also achieved back-to-back wins at Villa Park, having recently defeated Bologna 1-0 in their Europa League opener. Emery emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency at home.

Fulham suffered just their second defeat of the season and missed out on a third consecutive league win. Manager Marco Silva expressed disappointment, stating, "The game was going in the direction we predicted and wanted." He lamented missed chances before Villa equalised and stressed the need for his team to be stronger in crucial moments.

The Villans' triumph was well-deserved, as they generated an expected goals (xG) total of 1.4 from nine shots compared to Fulham's 0.9 from eleven attempts. This improved second-half performance highlighted Villa's attacking prowess under Emery's guidance.

Looking Ahead: Consistency is Key

Emery acknowledged that while drawing three away matches wasn't ideal, it showed improvement. He stated, "We were winning duels and recovering the ball as high as possible." Looking ahead to their next match against Feyenoord on Thursday, Emery sees it as another opportunity to build confidence and maintain consistency at home.

This victory marked Villa's first Premier League win by a margin of two or more goals after conceding first since October 2024—coincidentally also against Fulham with Jimenez scoring early and Watkins finding the net for Villa.