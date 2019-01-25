Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Copa del Rey: Ramos takes Real close to semifinals

By
Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos netted a brace to star in Real Madrid's first-leg win against Girona. Image: Twitter

Madrid, January 25: Sergio Ramos scored twice to put Real Madrid on the brink of the Copa del Rey semifinals as they came from behind to beat Girona 4-2 in a thrilling first leg.

A day after archrivals Barcelona were shocked by Sevilla, Ramos' chipped penalty gave Madrid a 2-1 half-time lead at the Santiago Bernabeu after Lucas Vazquez had cancelled out Anthony Lozano's early strike.

Girona, however, came again, Alex Granell scoring from the spot, only for Ramos to head home with 13 minutes left before Benzema added a fourth to extend the advantage ahead of next week's second leg.

Ramos now has nine goals in all competitions this season and these two were key as Madrid maintained what it is beginning to look like a second revival under coach Santiago Solari.

After a blistering start, Solari oversaw a dip at the turn of the year but his team have now won four out of their last five, the only slip coming in a second leg defeat to Leganes when progress was already all-but secured.

"Football never lets up, now comes Espanyol on Sunday and we want to win to get closer to the top," Solari said. "When hard work is rewarded by results, the feeling is contagious."

It would be a timely run into form, with Atletico Madrid in La Liga and then Ajax in the UEFA Champions League both to come at the start of next month.

Ten points adrift in the league, this competition now represents Madrid's best hope of a domestic trophy this season and Solari's selection seemed to suggest as much.

He picked a strong line-up, which included a recall for the struggling Marcelo while Toni Kroos made the bench, after recovering from injury.

Girona were keener to rotate as Cristhian Stuani, La Liga's third top scorer, was left on the bench ahead of Sunday's game at home to Barcelona.

"We prioritise La Liga," Girona coach Eusebio said.

"We value the history of the cup but our resources have to be saved for the league."

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 323/10 (106.2 vs SRL 144
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue