Palmeiras 2-1 Flamengo (aet): Deyverson the hero in Copa Libertadores title defence

Sao Paulo, November 28: Palmeiras successfully defended their Copa Libertadores crown as they battled to a 2-1 extra-time win over Flamengo.
The Brazilian sides were both bidding for their third Libertadores title in Montevideo on Saturday, and it was Palmeiras who came out on top to become the first side to win the tournament in successive seasons since Boca Juniors did so in 2000 and 2001.
Palmeiras made a flying start, with Raphael Veiga scoring the earliest goal in a Libertadores final since 2008, but at the stadium where they won their maiden title in 1981, Flamengo's second-half dominance was rewarded when Gabriel Barbosa restored parity.
Having scored early in regulation time, Palmeiras repeated the feat in the additional period – substitute Deyverson proving their hero.
Deyverson came off the bench, won possession, ran through and scored a huge Palmeiras winner!
Verdão are CONMEBOL #Libertadores champions once again! pic.twitter.com/8mmfdaQf2g
Veiga's fifth-minute opener was wonderfully worked, with Mayke getting to the byline and cutting it back for the onrushing midfielder to finish first time.
Aiming to repeat the feat of rivals Corinthians, who are still the only team to win the title while going undefeated in the current format of the tournament, 2019 champions Flamengo would then have equalised if not for the reactions of Weverton, who denied Giorgian de Arrascaeta from point-blank range.
After squandering a golden chance to head in from close range, Gabi, Flamengo's hero in 2019, atoned for his miss with a drilled strike in the 72nd minute, catching Weverton out at his near post with unerring accuracy, becoming the first player to score 11 goals in a Libertadores campaign.
Yet a lapse in concentration from Andreas Pereira cost Flamengo five minutes into extra time. Having replaced Veiga, Deyverson pounced on the Manchester United loanee's loose touch and squeezed a finish past Diego Alves to etch Palmeiras' name on the trophy.