Coronavirus in sport: AIFF suspends all tournaments till March 31

By
AIFF
All the AIFF affiliated tournaments including I League are put on hold till March 31.

Bengaluru, March 14: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to suspend tournaments at all levels, including the ongoing I League, with effect from Sunday (March 15) till March 31 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier, the AIFF had decided to host all the remaining 28 I League matches including Sunday's (March 15) Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal behind closed doors owing to the pandemic.

"Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and directives from several state governments, all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till March 31, 2020," a federation statement said which was shared on their Twitter handle.

"The AIFF understands and prioritises the importance of human health and life, an area which we'll never compromise upon. The AIFF will take a stock of the situation in the last week of March, and take a decision abiding by directives from relevant authorities at that juncture. All I League matches have been suspended from March 15, 2020 onwards. Furthermore, all second division, youth leagues, Golden Baby leagues as well as national competitions also stay suspended with immediate effect."

Meanwhile, the Indian Super League final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be held on Saturday (March 14) will go ahead as per schedule behind closed doors.

(Source: AIFF Media)

Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 18:49 [IST]
