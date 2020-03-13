Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi tests positive for COVID-19

By Dejan Kalinic
Callum Hudson-Odoi

London, March 13: Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club confirmed.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, became the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus and the entire Chelsea squad, coaching staff and several backroom staff will self-isolate.

The men's team building will be closed, but the rest of the club's training facility and Stamford Bridge are operating as normal.

"Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution," a statement read.

"However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation.

"Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible."

It added: "We wish Callum a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the club soon."

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has also tested positive for coronavirus and his side's clash with Brighton and Hove Albion was postponed.

The Premier League is due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday, while Chelsea are scheduled to visit Aston Villa on Saturday.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Coronavirus in sport
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue