Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: East Bengal promise Rs 30 lakh to fight pandemic

By Pti

Kolkata, March 30: Kolkata heavyweights East Bengal on Monday promised a donation of Rs 30 lakh to the state relief fund to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various sports bodies from the state have come together in the fight against the virus with their arch-rivals and I-League champions Mohun Bagan contributing Rs 20 lakh.

Despite their ongoing financial crunch, East Bengal, who are desperately looking for a new sponsor to play in the Indian Super League, said they are looking to raise about Rs 35 lakh.

"We have already confirmed a donation of Rs 30 lakh and we are looking to add some more and hand it over to the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) in a couple of days," East Bengal top official Nitu Sarkar told PTI.

He further said they have arranged food at their club tent for ground staff, mostly migrants, in the Maidan area.

"As the clubs have shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic, their livelihoods have come under risk and we have made available food for them," Sarkar added.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 19:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue