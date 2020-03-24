Coronavirus in sport: Australia suspends A League season

Bengaluru, March 24: Australia's A League is the latest top-flight competition to be suspended as a consequence of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Football Federation Australia's (FFA) Chief Executive Officer James Johnson confirming the league's postponement.
The competition stops with only a handful of regular season matches remaining for each club, after Australian states introduced unprecedented border restrictions within the country, making it impossible for the remaining matches to be completed as scheduled.
The FFA's intention is for the A-League - one of few Asian leagues to have continued in recent weeks - to resume as soon as practically possible, with the situation to be reassessed on April 22.
"Our priority is to ensure the safety of both the football community and the community at large," said Johnson while addressing a press conference in Sydney on Tuesday (March 24).
Football Federation Australia has announced a postponement of the final rounds of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 Season, effective immediately.— Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) March 23, 2020
For more information view here: https://t.co/Ph7J6UINyI pic.twitter.com/frsNSq6qeg
"As each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of both, it's imperative that we follow the lead of Governments at national and state level and take the necessary precautionary and proactive measures and in doing so play our part in preventing the spread and impact of COVID-19.
"That's fundamentally what led - with the unanimous support of the State and Territory Member Federations - to the suspension of grassroots football until April 14. The decision was equally difficult to make but it's borne form the same rationale.
"As the largest club-based participation sport with nearly two million participants, we've a clear and obvious duty to play our part in doing whatever we can to support the efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19," he added.
The decision leaves Australian football in a perilous financial position as it will be unable to generate revenues to support clubs in the 11-team A League and guarantee player payments.
Johnson said the game was resilient enough to survive, but more difficult decisions would have to be made in the coming days.
"We'll feel the financial pressure on the game at all levels. FFA, the clubs and the players will feel this," he added.
With this, Australia has now suspended all major sports competitions, with Australian Rules football, the National Rugby League and Super Rugby calling off their seasons in recent days.
