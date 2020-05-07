Football
La Liga clubs Cadiz, Alaves, Malaga launch solidarity shirts to support fight against coronavirus

By
La liga
Cadiz, Alaves and Malaga launched solidarity shirts to support fight against COVID-19.

Bengaluru, May 7: While the competition has been postponed, all clubs playing in La Liga Santander (Premier Class) and SmartBank (First Division) have been developing creative initiatives to support the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Financial donations, providing medical supplies and food, offering stadium usage to the authorities and taking part in online initiatives like #LaLigaSantanderChallenge are just some of the ways clubs are showing solidarity during this pandemic while maintaining connections with their fans.

With each gesture raising money or awareness for local causes, clubs are continuing to find new ways to engage.

Across Spain, Cadiz CF, Malaga CF and Deportivo Alaves are extending their efforts by producing solidarity shirts, giving fans the opportunity to show their commitment both to their club and to helping wider society.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at how the La Liga clubs have succeeded by developing creative initiatives in the the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Cadiz to wear white and blue

SmartBank leaders Cadiz CF have joined forces with Spanish health services in the fight against the virus, launching a special-edition shirt that pays tribute to the different public groups that have been so active in recent weeks.

"It's one of the many solidarity initiatives than the club has been developing since COVID-19 emerged," said club President Manuel Vizcaino.

Malaga to donate proceeds to social projects

Malaga CF's 'Solidarity shirt' has been designed in the typical blue and white stripes of the club, but carries the message that has been adopted by the Spanish football community during this pandemic: "Este partido ganamos entre todos (We will win this match together)".

"It's a social project to help people who've been left in a situation of social emergency by this isolation," said Lucas Rodríguez, co-ordinator of the MCF Foundation, which has promoted the project.

Alaves raising money for nursing colleges

In the northern Basque community, Deportivo Alaves has created its own special-edition shirt to acknowledge the work of OSI Araba, the healthcare network of the local Vitoria and Alava regions.

The Baskonia-Alaves Group, which also incorporates the Saski Baskonia basketball team, created the initiative as a public show of thanks for the efforts that local health agencies are making in these times of crisis.

Fight against virus

All the funds raised from the initiative will go to the fight against the virus with the sales proceeds going to the Ministry of Health.

All the initiatives during the quarantine period was carried out with the collaboration of La Liga Santander and SmartBank clubs. 

More LA LIGA News

Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 11:51 [IST]
Other articles published on May 7, 2020

