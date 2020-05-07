La Liga clubs Cadiz, Alaves, Malaga launch solidarity shirts to support fight against coronavirus

Cadiz to wear white and blue
SmartBank leaders Cadiz CF have joined forces with Spanish health services in the fight against the virus, launching a special-edition shirt that pays tribute to the different public groups that have been so active in recent weeks.
"It's one of the many solidarity initiatives than the club has been developing since COVID-19 emerged," said club President Manuel Vizcaino.
Malaga to donate proceeds to social projects
Malaga CF's 'Solidarity shirt' has been designed in the typical blue and white stripes of the club, but carries the message that has been adopted by the Spanish football community during this pandemic: "Este partido ganamos entre todos (We will win this match together)".
"It's a social project to help people who've been left in a situation of social emergency by this isolation," said Lucas Rodríguez, co-ordinator of the MCF Foundation, which has promoted the project.
Alaves raising money for nursing colleges
In the northern Basque community, Deportivo Alaves has created its own special-edition shirt to acknowledge the work of OSI Araba, the healthcare network of the local Vitoria and Alava regions.
The Baskonia-Alaves Group, which also incorporates the Saski Baskonia basketball team, created the initiative as a public show of thanks for the efforts that local health agencies are making in these times of crisis.
Fight against virus
All the funds raised from the initiative will go to the fight against the virus with the sales proceeds going to the Ministry of Health.
All the initiatives during the quarantine period was carried out with the collaboration of La Liga Santander and SmartBank clubs.