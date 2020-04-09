Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: Premier League launch charity fund

By
Premier League
Premier League players have been criticised for resisting calls from the clubs to accept pay cuts

Bengaluru, April 9: Premier League footballers have switched into a damage control mode by launching a fund to raise money for National Health Service (NHS) charities to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

With the Premier League at a standstill, the players have been criticised in the British media over the last week for resisting calls from the clubs to accept wage deferrals and cuts to reduce wage bills.

The players union, however, questioned the call for a 30 per cent player wage reduction, saying it would reduce tax revenue for Britain's NHS.

The union said that the players wanted to ensure their contributions supported the clubs they play for, non-playing staff, lower league clubs and the NHS.

Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson were among the players to tweet a statement with the hashtag #Playerstogether.

"We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a huge number of players from all Premier League clubs, we've created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether," said the statement.

It added that it would partner with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT), which represents over 140 NHS charities, to "assist them in generating and distributing funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most."

The statement added: "#PlayersTogether is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other club and league conversations, that can help get much-needed funds to those that need it right now."

Earlier, the England's Football Association (FA) had announced also up to 30 per cent temporary pay cuts for its highest earners and proposed staff paid more than £50,000 yearly accept a reduction to mitigate financial issues caused the coronavirus pandemic.

FA announces pay cut

This is despite the Professional Footballers' Association's claim that essential public services would lose important revenue if players take the 30 per cent pay cut proposed by Premier League clubs.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Real Madrid players agree for pay cut
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue