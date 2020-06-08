Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: Second positive test in J League

By
Mitchell Langerak
Mitchell Langerak became the second player in J League to test positive for coronavirus. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, June 8: Socceroos goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak became the second player from J League's Nagoya Grampus club to be tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 31-year-old, who won the last of his eight Australia caps in 2018, but is mostly the back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Matt Ryan, is showing no symptoms of the virus, the club said.

Langerak's last appearance for the Socceroos was as a substitute in a 5-0 friendly win over Oman in December, 2018.

Striker Mu Kanazaki had tested positive for the virus recently prompting the club to investigate everyone who had come into close contact with him.

Coronavirus in sport: J League player tests positive

Players and staff were screened with only Langerak's result returning positive out of 26 tests.

"We're trying to identify people who had close contacts with Langerak in co-operation with a local health centre, and will continue to promptly carry out COVID-19 tests on other top team players and staff who haven't yet performed the tests, the club said.

Japan has by and large been largely successful in containing COVID-19, recording 17,500 infections and 929 deaths.

Professional football in Japan will resume in early July without spectators after a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More AUSTRALIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 14:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue