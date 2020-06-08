Football
Coronavirus in sport: La Liga to observe one minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives

By
La Liga
La Liga will observe a minute silence in memory of those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Bengaluru, June 8: The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the La Liga have announced that a minute's silence will be observed before matches in all professional and amateur competitions in Spain, when the season restarts, in memory of the thousands of people who have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Both organisations have reached an agreement to pay tribute during the remainder of the current season to all the people who have passed away during the pandemic, as well as to their families.

"Starting on Wednesday (June 10) with the meeting of Rayo Vallecano and Albacete BP, and as will be the case before all other La Liga Santander (Premier Division) and La Liga SmartBank (First Division) fixtures and the promotion play-offs to reach La Liga Santander, La Liga SmartBank and Segunda Division B, the football world will remember those who are no longer with us through a minute's silence prior to every game," a La Liga statement said.

La Liga, just like rest of the other sports leagues in world was suspended in the third week of March after the outbreak of the deadly virus with Barcelona leading the table.

The Seville Derby, featuring hosts Sevilla FC against Real Betis, will mark the re-start of LaLiga on June 11 (Thursday).

Other matches to watch out in the weekend include the Valencia derby between Valencia CF and Levante on Friday (June 12) and Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid tie on Sunday (June 14).

La Liga's return to competitive action was done in a meticulous manner. First, medical tests were conducted in all clubs before the players returned to individual training.

Later, the group training sessions began after strictly complying with the protocol issued by the La Liga in co-ordination with the Spanish High Sports Council.

While the priority right now for La Liga is to complete the delayed 2019-20 season, organisers have also also begun to look ahead to the 2020-21 season.

La Liga President Javier Tebas recently revealed that that he hopes to start the domestic campaign next season on September 12, around one month later than it would usually start.

(With MSL Media inputs)

